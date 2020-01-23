|
Vance Everett Dorsey, Sr. FORT WORTH--Mr. Vance Everett Dorsey, Sr., 58, transitioned from time into eternity on Thursday, January 16, 2020. SERVICE: Celebration of Life: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Redemption International Ministries, 4500 E. Berry Street; You may visit Mr. Dorsey from 12 to 5 p.m., Friday in the Wilson Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., at the church. Burial: Mr. Dorsey will be Borne in Dignity by the Mortuary Masters Horse Drawn Chariot into the grounds of Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's Care: His Beloved Wife, Mrs. Laverne Dorsey; His Devoted Children, Christopher Redwine, Miaya Dorsey (Steven Hawthorne), Mekiya Chambers (Darrough), Terrance Williams, Harold Dary, Anthony McCullums and Vance E. Dorsey, Jr. (Amanda); 5 siblings; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020