Vance Page
April 10, 1948 - September 14, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On Monday, September 14, 2020, Vance Page, while at home with his family gathered around him, ascended to eternal life, after losing his battle with cancer. He was 72. Vance was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1 at Mansfield Church of Christ, 580 Pleasant Ridge Dr., Mansfield, TX. Officiating-Lewis Stephenson. Masks are mandatory. Interment: DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas TX. Officiating-Tom Hightower.
Vance was born April 10, 1948 in Oklahoma City, to Samuel Page Jr. and Patricia Wolfe. At age 1, his mother, Patricia, married his stepfather, Theodore Mascarella who brought Vance up as his own. He was raised in Southern California, not too far from Disneyland, along with his brothers, Carl and Paul Mascarella.
Vance served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1973 as a jet pilot. Then realized his childhood dream when he was hired by American Airlines for what would be a 35 year career, punctuated by a 2 year stint as a bush pilot in Alaska. Vance was initially based in New York, and there met Terri Sue Roundtree, also from Oklahoma and flew with AA as a flight attendant. Terri much later, would become his wife and soulmate.
In the intervening years, Vance married Judy Diane Crump and raised a girl and boy: Erika Christine and Mason Charles Page. Vance was called to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church in 1981, attended seminary, and was ordained priest in 1987. He maintained a dual career as a priest and airline captain, in the same parish for 30 years at The Church of St. Peter & St. Paul in Arlington, TX. Vance and Judy were divorced in 2001, after her nearly successful attempt to stab him to death during their separation. The hand of God saved Vance and also, made way for a reconnection to Terri.
Vance and Terri's first date was on 9/11/2001 and married in 2003, following a romantic proposal on a bridge over the Seine River in Paris. In 2005, they took custody of Erika's infant daughter, Maci, and later adopted her. Maci was a huge blessing and continues to be so.
Vance and family request in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation: https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/in-lieu-of-flowers
Vance was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Mascarella; stepfather, Theodore Mascarella; father, Sam Page; and nephew, Jason Mascarella.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Terri Page; children, Erika Page, Maci Page, Mason Page and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Charlotte and Ivy Page; brothers, Carl Mascarella and wife, Amrita, Paul Mascarella and wife, Denise, John Page and wife, Wanda; sister Cathryn Zidell and husband, Jeff; all the Roundtree family; and numerous nieces and nephews.