Vann Oris Martin FORT WORTH--It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Vann Oris Martin at the age of 93 on June 21, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Masks are required. MEMORIALS: Gifts in his memory may be given to Christ Chapel, North Texas Humane Society or Cook Children's Medical Center. Following his service in the U. S. Navy during WWII, Vann was best known and beloved by his loyal clientele and staff of Vann Martin Salon for over 60 years. SURVIVORS: He will be missed and remembered by his wife, Sue and her family; son, Billy Martin, daughter, Susan Smith and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ocie Lee and Myrtle Alice (Staley) Martin, wife, Patsy, daughter, Sally, and brother, Lanny. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATOR 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.