Vann Oris Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vann Oris Martin FORT WORTH--It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Vann Oris Martin at the age of 93 on June 21, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Masks are required. MEMORIALS: Gifts in his memory may be given to Christ Chapel, North Texas Humane Society or Cook Children's Medical Center. Following his service in the U. S. Navy during WWII, Vann was best known and beloved by his loyal clientele and staff of Vann Martin Salon for over 60 years. SURVIVORS: He will be missed and remembered by his wife, Sue and her family; son, Billy Martin, daughter, Susan Smith and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ocie Lee and Myrtle Alice (Staley) Martin, wife, Patsy, daughter, Sally, and brother, Lanny. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATOR 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved