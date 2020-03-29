Home

Velda Lynn Cole

Velda Lynn Cole Obituary
Velda Lynn Cole MILLSAP--Velda Lynn Martinez Cole, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home surrounded by those that love her. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. Burial: Private in Brock Cemetery. Velda was born June 30, 1956 in Fort Worth to Eddie Martinez and Betty Sturgeon. They both preceded her in death along with her son, Austin Cole. SURVIVORS: Velda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Cole; son, Kenneth Cole Jr. and wife, Pamela; sisters, Laura Henderson and Dee Dee Martin; brother, Mark Martinez; grandchildren, Daniel, Zoe, Elam, Ryse and Kaitlyn Cole; great-granddaughter, Hazel Lynn Williams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
