Velma Jo Eakin "Jody" Burns

Velma Jo Eakin "Jody" Burns Obituary
Velma "Jody" Jo Eakin Burns BURLESON--Jody Eakin Burns, 86, of Burleson passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior. Interment: Tye Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Meals on Wheels or a . Jody was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Lillian, Texas. She took pleasure in her yard and flowers and also loved caring for the elderly. Jody was preceded in death by two husbands, Buck Eakin and Russell Burns, and two grandsons, Jason Skrasek and Justin Eakin. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Mira Vista Care Center and to Hospice Plus for the wonderful and caring services provided to Mom. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Debbie Skrasek and husband, Gary, Barbara Anderson and husband, Gary, Ruth York and husband, Vic; sons, Danny Eakin and wife, Glenda, Woody Eakin and wife, Lisa; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
