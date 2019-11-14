Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
2823 N. Houston
Velma Lee Sanders Obituary
Velma Lee Sanders FORT WORTH -- Velma Oneal Sanders went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 91. SERVICE: Her Life Celebration is Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12 Noon at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2823 N. Houston. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friday from 12 to 9:30 p.m. with the family present from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: loving children, Renee Sanders and Jesse Cornell Sanders, Jr.; brothers, Johnny Oneal, Clarence Williams, sister, Hazel Harden; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
