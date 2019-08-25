|
Velma M. Smith FORT WORTH--Velma Maxine Fox Smith, 93, peacefully entered eternal rest after a lengthy illness on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in The Woodlands. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Velma's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Edge Park United Methodist Church. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Interment: 1:15 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edge Park United Methodist Church or a . Velma was born April 24, 1926, in Goldthwaite to William C. and Nettie Leifeste Fox. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School. After graduation, Velma moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory until 1952. She moved back to Texas and began her career as a legal secretary at Amoco Production Company, Union Pacific Resources and retired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. After retirement, Velma began painting at Heritage Hut and looked forward to each weekly class. She was a voracious reader and joined the Rejebian Book Revue Club and held several positions within the club. She also played bridge and enjoyed sewing. She loved traveling with her beloved Fred, along with family and friends. Fred documented all their travels in outstanding photographs. She was a dedicated volunteer at Edge Park United Methodist, serving on various committees and as an usher and was a member of the Friendship Class. Each year she looked forward to the Fall Festival and donated several of her paintings to the auction. Velma was also a charter member of the Ryan Family YMCA and was an advocate of water exercise into her 80s. She was also a member of The Petroleum Club of Fort Worth. She graduated from Tarrant County College with an Associate in Arts degree and attended Texas Christian University. To be closer to their family, Velma and Fred moved to The Woodlands in 2011. She always enjoyed looking at the tall trees and the billowy clouds from the coast. She continued her love of music by attending the symphony and musical theater. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Unlimited Care Cottages and Hospice Plus for the support and comfort provided to Velma over the past years. Velma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred W. Smith; parents, William C. and Nettie Fox; brother, Floyd C. Fox; and sister, Melvina Fox Long. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Escamilla and husband, Oscar, of The Woodlands; grandson, Marc Escamilla and wife, Hailey, of Cypress; grandson, Derek Escamilla of Pecos; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Escamilla; nephew, Daylan Smith of Odessa; nieces, Vicki Day of Azle and Merlyne Long Henderson of Goldthwaite; sister-in-law, Norma Smith of Odessa; two great-nieces; four great-great-nephews and nieces; and three great-great-great-nephew and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019