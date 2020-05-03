Velma "Ginger" Pugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Eileen Pugh FORT WORTH -- Velma "Ginger" Pugh, 94, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. SERVICE: No services are scheduled at this time. Ginger was a member of the Fort Worth Kennel Club and served as an Obedience Judge with the American Kennel Club for over 50 years. She was the proud owner of Pembroke Welsh Corgis. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Robyn Finley; grandson, Richard Weston Finley and wife, Rachel; and great-grandson, Nate Finley


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved