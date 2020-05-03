Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma Eileen Pugh FORT WORTH -- Velma "Ginger" Pugh, 94, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. SERVICE: No services are scheduled at this time. Ginger was a member of the Fort Worth Kennel Club and served as an Obedience Judge with the American Kennel Club for over 50 years. She was the proud owner of Pembroke Welsh Corgis. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Robyn Finley; grandson, Richard Weston Finley and wife, Rachel; and great-grandson, Nate Finley





