Velma Vermillion ORE CITY--Velma Vermillion, 95, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at a Longview hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to service at Mount Olivet. Velma was born in Valley Mills on Oct. 28, 1923, to Grace and Lee Patterson. Although she was a longtime resident of Fort Worth, she had been living in Ore City, Texas, with her daughter, Gaye Maitland, for the past several years. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford K. Sr.; and her son, Clifford K. Jr. SURVIVORS: Her daughter; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019