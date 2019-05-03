Home

Velva Thompson Obituary
Velva Thompson SOUTHSIDE -- Velva Thompson passed beyond The Vale of Tears, Saturday, April 27, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Baptist Church; Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m, Friday at Baker Funeral Home; Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. at the Church. SURVIVORS: Two beautiful daughters, Frances A. Fulton Archer (Clarence), Wanda Davis, Houston TX; grandchildren; Tobias Fulton (Veronica), Al Fulton, Winter Davis, Autumn Davis, Summer Davis; great grandchildren, Tobias L., Victoria and Vanessa Fulton; special nieces, Barbara Cooper, Angela Farris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019
