Vena Mae Trotter FORT WORTH -- Vena Mae Trotter, 105, of Fort Worth, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020. SERVICE: A private funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22 at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with a public Graveside Service to follow at 3pm in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Due to the circumstances, face coverings are required. Pastor Denny Gorena and Pastor Philip Griffin will be officiating. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Sagamore Baptist Church, 2301 Dottie Lynn Pkwy, Fort Worth, Texas 76120. She was born on July 9, 1915 in Victoria, Texas to her parents, Thomas Edmond Blacklock and Ola Alice Blacklock. She lived on farms in South and Central Texas until the family moved to Fort Worth in 1924. Vena graduated from Central High School in 1934. She worked as a Typist for Montgomery Ward where she met her husband, Matthew. They were happily married for nearly 65 years. They were faithful members of Wichita Street Baptist Church and Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Vena was a recent member of Sagamore Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and was a dedicated caregiver for them. She sewed clothing for many family members and canned fresh vegetables from her garden. She enjoyed walking outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends. Vena had a generous and selfless heart, and helped so many family members and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew H. Trotter; her parents; two sisters, Sarah Margaret Ray and Joyce Ann Ritchey; and four brothers, Melbourne Hugh Blacklock, Morin E. Blacklock, John Calvin Blacklock, and Woodrow Wilson Blacklock. SURVIVORS: Vena is survived by her daughter, Martha Sanders; son, David Trotter and wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Marcia Jennings and husband, Johnny, Lisa Barnes Compton and husband, David, Stephen Lee Barnes and wife, Karrie, Shelley Trotter, Debbie Trotter and husband, Jason Shadid, Kristen Flores; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Josie, Emma, Conner, Turner, Bayler, and Denis; great-great-grandchild, Wynter Rose; sisters-in-law, Aline and Helen Blacklock; brother-in-law, Ray Ritchey; many beloved nieces and nephews.