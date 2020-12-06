1/2
Vera Berg
1925 - 2020
Vera Berg
January 27, 1925 - November 28, 2020
Euless, Texas - Vera Berg, 95, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Due to Covid, a Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Grand Prairie.
Memorials: Gifts may be given to her church,Countryside Bible Church, 250 Countryside Ct, Southlake, TX 76092.
Vera was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1925, and was a child in the Great Depression. Her father was a Greek Immigrant restaurateur and her mother was a trained jeweler/watchmaker. She grew up in Baytown, Texas, and attended the University of Texas, where she met her future husband, Alvin O. Berg, Jr. They courted through World War II, and married just after the war. She began her career as a Clinical Medical Technologist and eventually owned and operated four Medical laboratories and X-ray clinics. Vera served her church, her family, her community, and her medical clients. She would help homebound patients by making house calls for them. She was generous to a fault and was gifted in hospitality. She was devoted to her family and never wavered in her love for them.
Survivors: Three children, Donnie, Doug and Coni; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She is now home in heaven, face-to-face with Jesus Christ and reunited with her family and friends who are already in heaven.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial service
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

