|
|
Vera Lee Atkins FORT WORTH--Vera Lee Rogers Atkins passed Sunday, July 14, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. She was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Gwendolyn Bridgman (William), Deborah Forge, Audrey Ganaway, and Brenda Rogers; nephews, John Henson (Carolyn), Ralph Rogers Sr.; and a host of relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019