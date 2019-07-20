Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Lee Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Lee Atkins Obituary
Vera Lee Atkins FORT WORTH--Vera Lee Rogers Atkins passed Sunday, July 14, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. She was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Gwendolyn Bridgman (William), Deborah Forge, Audrey Ganaway, and Brenda Rogers; nephews, John Henson (Carolyn), Ralph Rogers Sr.; and a host of relatives.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now