Verá Lee Davis-Sansom
July 5, 1947 - November 6, 2020
Lake Como, Texas - Vera Sansom loving mother and grandmother moved to a house not made by hands, Friday, Nov 6, 2020
CELEBRATION OF A LiFE WELL LIVED: 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Dr.
Vera was a 1965 graduate of I.M. Terrell High School and a retired Teacher Assistant with the F.W.I.S.D
SURVIVORS: Children, Kenneth Sansom (Bridgette), Christopher Sansom (Detra), Steven Sansom, Rochelle Woods (DeCarlton) 2 Sisters-in-law LaShawn Perkins (Ronald Sr. ), Retha Price, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 Godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.