1/1
Verá Lee Davis-Sansom
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verá's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verá Lee Davis-Sansom
July 5, 1947 - November 6, 2020
Lake Como, Texas - Vera Sansom loving mother and grandmother moved to a house not made by hands, Friday, Nov 6, 2020
CELEBRATION OF A LiFE WELL LIVED: 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Dr.
Vera was a 1965 graduate of I.M. Terrell High School and a retired Teacher Assistant with the F.W.I.S.D
SURVIVORS: Children, Kenneth Sansom (Bridgette), Christopher Sansom (Detra), Steven Sansom, Rochelle Woods (DeCarlton) 2 Sisters-in-law LaShawn Perkins (Ronald Sr. ), Retha Price, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 Godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved