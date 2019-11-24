|
|
Vera Luce Kendall FORT WORTH--Vera Kendall, 99, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in the Longhorn Auditorium at Trinity Terrace. Burial: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Presbyterian Night Shelter or . Vera was born Aug. 17, 1920, to D.R. and Addie Luce in Houston. She grew up in Houston, graduating Rice Institute (University) in 1941 with a BA and teaching certificate. After a brief time teaching, Vera went to work for the Texas Dental College in Houston where she met a dapper, young dentist, Dr. C.B. Kendall Jr., whom she married on Sept. 15, 1942. Vera relished her role as homemaker and devoted wife to C.B. They began their marriage in Hondo, Texas, where C.B. was stationed during World War II, then lived in San Antonio, Texxas, for four years while her husband was serving in the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps. Vera had been a resident of Fort Worth since 1946, always active in her community. She was a member of Ridglea Presbyterian Church assisting with youth groups as her son, Charles, grew up. The family transferred their membership to First Presbyterian Church and were active members of the Maj-Jo Sunday School class. Vera cherished the friendships made in her couples bridge club, Ridglea Country Club, Ridglea Garden Club, Fort Worth Woman's Club, Rejebian Review Club, and her square dance clubs. Vera was past president of the Auxiliary to the FW Dental Society. She enjoyed many trips traveling with her husband and later with local groups. In 1998, Vera and C.B. moved to Trinity Terrace from their Ridglea home of 44 years. Trinity Terrace provided an amazing community, and they enjoyed their friends, activities and volunteer work there. Vera's gracious demeanor and upbeat personality remained a constant throughout her life. She cherished her family and assumed the mantel of matriarch of the Luce family ensuring that family heritage, heirlooms and history were preserved. Known for her tasteful dress, quick smile, vivacious laugh, brilliant sense of humor, quick wit, glorious parties, devotion to her family and friends, and generous heart, Vera will be missed. Vera was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. C.B. Kendall Jr.; her brothers, Wilbert, Dave, Fred and Robert Luce; and sister, Addie Lucille. SURVIVORS: Her son, Dr. Charles B. Kendall III and his wife, Libits; her grandchildren, Mark Kendall and his wife, Jennifer, and Meg Lehman and her husband, Gregg; her great-grandchildren, Sarah and Lindsay Kendall, Marshall and Kendall Lehman; her sister-in-law, Vanessa Luce; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Vera was blessed by a family of caregivers, Rosie Garza, Rosita "Missy" Garcia, Amanda Gonzalez and Brittany Garcia who took amazing care of her during the final years of her life. Vera's entire family is truly grateful for their presence and care of Vera.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019