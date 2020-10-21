Vera Rose Stewart

September 3, 1922 - October 18, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Vera Rose Stewart, 98, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012.

Vera was born September 3, 1922 in Hartman, Arkansas to Emil and Mamie Oberste. She married James Hardin in 1947 and together they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She later remarried James Stewart in 1969 and they moved to Arlington.

When she moved to Arlington, Vera became a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and joined the Altar Society. She began working at ARA Manufacturing and retired in 1988 after many years of dedicated service.

In her spare time, Vera greatly enjoyed tending to her flower garden, puzzles, and reading western novels. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, James Stewart; sons, Tim and Keith Hardin; sisters, Jeanette Kendall, Bernice Hubbard, Mary Elizabeth (Tiney) McCollum; and brothers, Raymond and Adrian Oberste.

Survivors: Daughter, Cynthia Hardin of Alvarado; granddaughter, Sacheen Hardin of Mesquite; grandson, Peter Berquist of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hardin; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Clough of North Little Rock, Arkansas; brothers, Mickey Oberste of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Danny Oberste of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store