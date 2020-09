Vera Sunshine Knight

August 14, 1931 - September 21, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Vera Sunshine Knight 89, passed away after a short battle with cancer on September 21, 2020 in Arlington, TX.

Vera is survived by her 3 children, Glenn Knight, Lynn Boelter and Clifton Knight; other family and a host of friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis, Arlington, TX 76012. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at Shady Oaks Baptist Church, 1336 Cavender Dr, Hurst, TX 76053. Interment to follow at Blue Bonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville, TX.







