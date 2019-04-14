|
|
Verda Wright FORT WORTH--Verda Wright, 88, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday at West Freeway Church of Christ. Burial: Aurora Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at West Freeway Church of Christ. SURVIVORS: Husband, Milton Wright; son, James Michael Wright and wife, Celia Kay Drawbond; daughter, Krista Johnson and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Roni Rene Herring and husband, John, and Jeremy Johnson; great-grandchildren, Emma Herring, Caedon Herring and Grace Herring; brother, Clayton McCrary and wife, Joyce; and sisters, Virginia Carpenter, Alice Krudwig and husband, Charles, and Elaine Watson and husband, James.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019