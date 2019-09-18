Home

Verdell Andrews

Verdell Andrews Obituary
Verdell LaVern Andrews FORT WORTH -- It is with great sadness that the family of Verdell LaVern Andrews announces her passing, on September 5, 2019, at the age of 83 years. SERVICE: A service in memory of Verdell will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Western Hills Community Church, 8500 Chapin Rd, Ft. Worth. Verdell worked for Honda for 15 years. She joins her late husband Robert of 62 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: children, Bob (Harriet), Bruce (Geanette), and Jeff (Ami). Verdell will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Randall (Tiffany), Amanda (Trent), Scott (Marie), Shawn, Sarah, and Elyssa. Verdell will also be fondly remembered by her nine great-grandchildren Heath, Ella, Ryker, Gage, Aisley, Zayne, Willow, Zeke, and Jade.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
