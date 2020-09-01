Verdell Warren FORT WORTH--Verdell Warren, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, surrounding by her family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, Morris-Bates Funeral Home; family hour from 5 to 6 p.m. SURVIVORS: Children, Kerry Warren (Shirley), Danny Warren (Marcie), Darrell Warren (Marilyn), Linda Cortez, Sharon Warren, Sandra Preston (Steven), and Leon Jr.; sister, Virginia Allen; special friend, Matthew Young. MORRIS-BATES FUNERAL HOME 1700 Evans Ave., #7555, 817-926-6263 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries