Greenwood Funeral Homes-Arlington Chapel
1221 East Division St
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 548-1791
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Arlington Chapel
1221 East Division St
Arlington, TX 76011
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Mineola, TX
Verline Broom Obituary
Verline Broom ARLINGTON--Verline Broom, 84, of Arlington passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Graveside service: 3 p.m. Thursday in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Mineola, Texas. Verline was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Corsicana. She was retired from ARA and Texstar Plastics. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles Broom, in 2014 and a stepdaughter, Pamela Broom. SURVIVORS: Stepson, David Broom and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Amanda Beagles, Nicholas Broom and Justin Tadlock; sisters-in-law, Mary Williamson, Ann Symers, Peggy Williamson, Marguriette Crum and Louise Duvall; brothers-in-law, Robert Broom and Jerry Broom.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019
