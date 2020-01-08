Home

Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
Vern Frymoyer
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
Vern Thomas Frymoyer

Vern Thomas Frymoyer Obituary
Vern Thomas Frymoyer BENBROOK--Vern Thomas Frymoyer, 76, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Winscott Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas 76126. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 5-7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Winscott Funeral Home. Vern was born July 25, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas and Florence Frymoyer. He retired from Graybar Electric after 44 years. He loved his family, coworkers, and sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jason Frymoyer, and his brother, Tom Frymoyer. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Linda Frymoyer; children, Kimberly Rossi and husband, Eric, Jason Pounders, Jennifer Colquitt, and Matthew Hale; grandchildren, Justice Frymoyer, Landon Rossi, Bailey Pounders, Garrett Pounders, Lane McWhorter, Jesse McWhorter, Emily Colquitt, Caleb Hale, and Zoe Hale; nephews, Eric and Tom Frymoyer; and many other loving family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
