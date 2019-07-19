Verna E. "Dodie" Souder HURST -- Verna E. "DODIE" Souder, our beloved "GIGI", passed away peacefully, at the young age of 95, on Monday, July 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at North Pointe Baptist Church, 147 East Hurst Blvd. (Hwy 10), Hurst, Texas 76053 with burial at Bluebonnet Cemetery, Colleyville, Texas. Visitation on Friday, July 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: Contributions can be made in her memory to Hurst Public Library and/or SMP Global Missions Ministry 8050 Precinct Line Rd., Colleyville, Texas 76034. www.smpglobal.org, or any other . Dodie was born on September 14, 1923 in Henderson, Chester County, Tenn. to Joseph Horry Spencer and Laura Belle Baker Spencer. The family moved from Tenn. to Fort Worth where she graduated from Diamond Hill High School in Fort Worth. On February 26, 1943, Dodie married her true love, Bill and they lived and raised their family in Hurst for 72 years until his death on July 8, 2015. Dodie and Bill had a bond that could not be broken. If you saw one, you usually saw the other, as they were seldom apart. Dodie was sometimes called "The First Lady of Hurst" as she served along with Bill during his 24-year tenure as Mayor of the City of Hurst. They made a wonderful team and they were devoted to each other. Dodie served her community in many capacities. She was the first female to be elected as a Trustee on the HEB School Board, served on the PTA of her children's schools, was President of the Oak Crest Women's Club, member of the Hurst Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, served on the Hurst Library Board, was very involved with the Miss Hurst and Miss Texas Pageants, enjoyed volunteering at the HEB Hospital and served on the Advisory Board of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Dodie was very proud to have served on the staff of Congressmen Jim Wright and Pete Geren and Congresswoman Kay Granger. She worked fervently for their constituents and was able to resolve and obtain benefits needed by people in the congressional districts. Kay Granger once called her "Rolla Dodie" as she had a telephone number for contacts in about every agency in Washington D.C. that she used to get results for people in need. Dodie was a very beautiful lady, gracious, friendly, outgoing, and very energetic. She leaves a legacy of being a kind and hardworking person, a true caregiver to family and friends, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the Matriarch of her family and loved by all. She was predeceased in death by her husband; her mother and father; sister, Maybelle Gregory and brother-in-law, Lyn Gregory; brother, Jerry Spencer and nephew, Dennis Gregory. SURVIVORS: Son, Danny Souder and daughter-in-law, Karen; daughter, Dixie Marshall; daughter, Billye Fowler and son-in-law, Thomas; grandchildren, Shelley and Scott Souder, Tiffany Chambers and husband, Eric, Tyler Marshall and Taylor Thorne, Casye Fowler, Alan Marshall and wife, Thu; great-grandchildren, Ava Souder, Garon Marshall, Clark and Hailey Chambers, Easton and Piper Marshall; brother, Jimmy Spencer and wife, Nickie; sister-in-law, Sharron Spencer Rogers and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019