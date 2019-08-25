Home

Verne "Bud" Joseph LaBelle FORT WORTH-Verne "Bud" Joseph LaBelle, 77, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial: 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Verne was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Stambaugh, Mich., to Verne and Mary LaBelle. Following high school, Verne enlisted in the United States Air Force being honorably discharged in 1963. Following his military service, Verne met Anne and married her in 1969; the two moved to Arlington, Texas, where he attended college at the University of Texas at Arlington earning a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering in 1974. Verne then accepted a job at Lockheed Martin as an engineer retiring after over 20 years with Lockheed. Verne spent his later years doing the things he loved, singing in the church choir, loving his family and living life to its fullest. Verne was preceded in death by his wife, Anne LaBelle; his sister, Arlene Todd; and his parents, Verne and Mary. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, John LaBelle; daughter, Julie Zenk and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Kaleb, Colton, and Hunter; and sisters, Jeanne Shewchuk and Joyce Carmine.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
