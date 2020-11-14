1/1
Vernell Carter Sr.
1943 - 2020
Vernell Carter Sr.
July 15, 1943 - November 7, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Vernell Carter, Sr. was born in Rusk, TX on July 15, 1943 and entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was the thirteenth of fourteen children born to Pete and Margreette Carter.
On July 31, 1963, Vernell was married to Barbara Meador. He is survived by his wife; 5 children (Vernell Carter II of Olathe, KS; Neil Carter of Houston, TX; Shauna Magruder [Charles] of Arlington, TX; Margreette Bishop [James] of Annandale, VA; James Carter [Natasha] of San Diego, CA); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister Myrtle Garmon of Henderson, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
Vernell's career in the aerospace defense industry spanned 45 years – he served as an aerospace engineer at LTV, North Grumman, and Vought. Beyond his career, he made an impact in his community through a lifetime of service. He was a devoted church officer, Sunday school teacher and youth ministry leader, Kiwanis Club president, Arlington Boys and Girls Club board member, crisis hotline counselor, Junior Achievement mentor, and NFA "Modern Star Farmer" for the state of Texas.
The family is grateful to Vitas Healthcare- Hospice Services for their love and care. Final arrangements are provided by Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home of Olathe, KS and Wade Family Funeral Home of Arlington, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to the Alzheimer's Association- North Central Texas Chapter or New World United Methodist Church of Arlington, TX (music ministry). A celebration of life is scheduled for Summer 2021.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
