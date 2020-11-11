1/1
Vernon D. "Scotty" Scott
1925 - 2020
Vernon D. "Scotty" Scott
October 8, 1925 - October 30, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Vernon, having celebrated his 95th birthday in October, was born in Foard County, TX, the next to youngest of 7 children of Milton D. and Elizabeth (James) Scott. Growing up in Ft. Worth during the Depression, he had several jobs. After serving with the Merchant Marines in WWII, he began working as a painter commercially with brother, Aubrey, and later began his own residential business. He married his "sweet bride," Lavinia Eden, and raised 2 children in Richland Hills. Scotty, known for his humor,, shared jokes with everyone he met, whether a longtime golfing buddy, former President Ronald Reagan, or a visitor greeted at Acton Baptist's doors. He truly "never met a stranger."
Vernon is survived by his brother, Dean; his wife; children: Dr. John R. Scott (wife: Velma); Renee' (husband: Bruce Culver); grandchildren: Jill, David, Bruce Jr., and Jeremy; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, grands and greats. Service scheduled for Sat., 11/14/20 at 10:30 a.m. with viewing at 10 am at Acton Baptist; burial at 2:30 pm at Moore Funeral Home. If desired, make a donation to the Lottie Moon ministry (https://www.imb.org/give/ or benhoganmuseum.org in his memory.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Acton Baptist
NOV
14
Service
10:30 AM
Acton Baptist
NOV
14
Burial
02:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
