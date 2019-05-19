Vernon H. Runyan Sr. PANTEGO--Vernon H. Runyan Sr., 93, retired military and government operations manager, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home in Pantego. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, Texas, with a Masonic service. Interment with Navy honors follows in the Masonic Gardens at Moore Memorial Gardens, in Arlington, Texas. Vernon H. Runyan Sr. was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Osage County, Kan. He moved to Missouri in 1936 and graduated from the Lee's Summit High School in Lee's Summit, Mo. He attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Mo. He married his high school sweetheart on Dec. 15, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired from the United States Navy in September 1964 as a master chief petty officer. Vernon served his country with distinction during World War II, the Korean conflict, and the Vietnam War era. His military awards included: The Navy Good Conduct Medal (with 1 Silver Star); American Campaign Medal; Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (with 1 Bronze Star); World War II Victory Medal; Navy Occupation Service Medal; China Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Medal (with 1 Silver Star); United Nations Service Medal; and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Following his retirement from the Navy, he began a second career in 1968 with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) with duty assignments in California, Hawaii, Europe and at HQ AAFES at Dallas, Texas, retiring in February 1992. Upon his retirement, his civilian accomplishments were recognized by the presentation of the HQ AAFES Meritorious Civilian Award. His memberships included AF&AM Raytown Masonic Lodge #391, Raytown, Mo.; Masonic Lodge #438, Arlington, Texas, Scottish Rite, Valley of American Military, Orient of NATO Bases; Ambassador and life member of European Shrine Club; and Ambassador At Large of the Moslah Shrine Temple A.A.O.N.M.A. of Fort Worth, Texas, the Arlington Men's Garden Club and the National Chief Petty Officers Association. SURVIVORS: His wife of 74 years, Norma Shryock Runyan; daughter, Lynn Runyan Lichtenstein of Arlington; son, Vernon Runyan Jr. of Pantego, Texas, and his daughters, Jennifer Runyan of Alexandria, Va., and Katie Runyan of Sacramento, Calif.; and son, Ronald Runyan and his wife, Silvana, and their sons, Phillip and Victor Runyan of Pantego, Texas.



