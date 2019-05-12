Vernon Jay Kraus, M.D. FORT WORTH--It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Vernon Jay Kraus, M.D. on Saturday morning, May 4, 2019. Dr. Kraus was 78. SERVICE: A memorial service was held Tuesday morning, May 7, in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper with Rabbi Brian Zimmerman of Beth-El Congregation officiating. He will receive military honors at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to a , in his memory, is suggested. Vernon began life in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 25, 1940. He was welcomed by his parents, William and Selma Saul Kraus, and proud sister, Barbara. Strong in wit, extraordinary humor and compassion, Vernon fully embraced life. His journey included a 35-year OB/GYN career in Fort Worth. Dr. Kraus, aka "The Pelvic Prince," will be fondly remembered by devoted patients, steadfast friends and colleagues. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 25 years, Shannon, and their petite Great Dane, Samantha, of Benbrook, Vernon is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Jill Kraus; daughter, Andrea Kraus; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Walter Kaufman; nieces; and a nephew.



