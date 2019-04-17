Vernon Lee Cross Jr. FORT WORTH--Vernon Lee Cross Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at The Courtyards at River Park. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1:30 p.m. at Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. He was born July 21, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Vernon Cross Sr. and Edith Yancey Cross. He was a 1960 graduate of Paschal High School. He married Nancy Lynn Clark in 1962 until her passing in February 1981. He remarried JoAnn Mothershed Cross on April 12, 1983, until her passing on Dec. 25, 2017. He worked for over 10 years as a project manager for CK Technologies until this past February 2019. He had been in the paint system industry for over 50 years and had a knack for problem-solving and design of large paint systems. Vernon loved to hunt and fish or just being in the country relaxing. SURVIVORS: Sons, Kevin Cross and wife, Martha, Kyle Cross, and Charlie Mayne and wife, Linda; daughter, Kimberly Alexas and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Blane Cross, Brittney Hoenshell and Nathan Cross; and many other family and friends. Vernon touched and cared for everyone he came in contact with.



