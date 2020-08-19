Vernon Ned Frederick ARLINGTON--Vernon Ned Frederick, born April 4, 1934, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 86. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. Vern was born in a coal mining camp in Harlan County, Ky. He graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy in 1960 and spent his entire career as a pharmaceutical representative for Eli Lilly. Vern was a resident of Arlington, Granbury and Mansfield for the past 47 years. He loved his family, travel and sports. He had a great life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Delores "Dece" Frederick; daughter, Linda Huante and husband, Larry; daughter, Tracy Moore; son, Ned Frederick and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Matthew Moore, Avery Munhoz, Brooke Simmons, Heather Huante, Shannon Davidson, Hayden Frederick, Trevor Huante, Corbin Frederick; great-grandchildren, Sidney, Leo and Margot; sister, Dorcas Clark; brothers, Boyce Frederick and wife, Gail, and Garry Frederick and wife, Annette; and numerous nieces and nephews.