Vernon H. Metz NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Vernon Howard Metz passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He is now joyfully at peace with his Heavenly Father. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Journey Church, 4309 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. Vernon was born May 21, 1923, to Leonard and Edith Metz in Dodge City, Kan. At an early age Vernon felt God called him to be a missionary to Africa. While in preparation for ministry at Central Bible Institute, he met his wife, Marjorie Stutzman, who had a similar call. Together they shared 71 years as partners in life and in ministry. Vernon will be remembered for his strong yet simple faith in Christ and for the quiet example of Godly integrity with which he lived out his life. He loved to share his stories of his life and time as a bush pilot and missionary in Africa. Vernon was a gifted carpenter who loved many types of building projects. He always had a willing heart and the right tools to help out a family member or friend in need. He spent his free time woodworking, and tending his garden and rose bushes. His grandchildren have fond memories of riding on his John Deere lawn tractor. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; son, Larry Metz and wife, Kathy; daughter, Juanita Metz Takacs and husband John; son, Roger Metz and wife, Michelle; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019