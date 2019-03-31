Verona "Roni" Elsie Bridges ARLINGTON--Roni Bridges, 97, passed peacefully at home Friday, March 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Arlington. Roni was born Aug. 12, 1921, to Charles and Elsie Heard in Beamsville, Ontario, Canada. Her family moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where she met and married the love of her life, Robert F.S. "Bob" Bridges in July 1943 and were happily married for 44 years until his passing. She became a proud U.S. citizen in February 1946. They raised three children: Alan Charles, Robert Edwin, and Marcy Ann. The family moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1951, then Littleton, Colo., in 1958, returning permanently to Arlington in 1965 to continue Bob's career as a production engineer in the aerospace industries. Roni's remarkable life was filled with love of life and love for others. Everyone she met became an instant friend and was captivated by her charm. While in Colorado, Roni was a founding member and served as president of the Pyramid Women's Club working to promote cultural and civic endeavors. In Arlington, she served as a volunteer at Arlington Memorial Hospital and was a founding member of Rolling Hills Country Club. Roni was a patron of the arts and a founding member of the Arts Auxiliary, now known as the Arlington Arts League. She graciously opened her home for seasonal galas supporting the art programs for the Arlington school district. She was an avid seamstress and quilter enjoying weekly groups at her home. She loved gardening, evidenced by a splendid array of flowers and plants thriving both inside and poolside in a backyard, which hosted a lifetime of fond memories for family, friends and patrons of the arts. Roni was preceded in death by husband, Bob, in 1987 and son, Alan, in 2013. SURVIVORS: Sister, Margaret Hildebrand of Reading, Pa.; son, Robert E. Bridges (Brenda); daughter, Marcy Patton (Mike); daughter-in-law, Artie Bridges; grandchildren, Aaron Bridges, Colby Bridges, Stuart Patton, Haley Patton; great-grandson, Thomas Bridges; great-great-grandson, Jayce Bridges; adoring cat, Lola. For those who fondly remember her love and generosity, do not cry because she is gone, smile because you knew her.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019