|
|
Veronica "Roni" Hancock FORT WORTH--On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Veronica "Roni" Hancock, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 73. Roni was born April 23, 1946, in Schenectady, N.Y., to Edward and Irene Olszewski. At a young age, she and her family moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where they lived until Roni made the decision to serve her country. Roni joined the U.S. Navy serving as a radioman. During her time in the Navy, Roni was also quite proud to be a competitive shooter, earning several marksman badges. It was during her time in the Navy that Roni met the love of her life, James "Jim" Hancock, in San Diego, Calif. Jim and Roni married Nov. 9, 1968. After her enlistment in the Navy, Roni continued to serve her country as a Navy wife. Jim and Roni moved across the globe, including Keflavik, Iceland, where their son, Jeff, was born and the Panama Canal Zone where their daughter, Adrienne, was born. Roni had a passion for traveling the world with her best friend and husband, Jim; horses; and music. Roni even took her passion for music to compete with the Lone Star Chorus. Roni was preceded in death by her father, Edward, and her mother, Irene. SURVIVORS: Husband, Jim; son, Jeff Hancock and fiancee, Christine Posey; daughter, Adrienne and husband, Kevin Dominey; grandchildren, Amber Dominey, Hunter Dominey and girlfriend. Alexis Carden, Zachary Hancock, Walker Dominey; great-grandson, Trevor Dominey; brother, Ed Olszewski and wife, Gloria; and extended family in New York state.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020