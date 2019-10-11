Home

Swearingen Funeral Home
200 S Broadway St
Konawa, OK 74849
(580) 925-3252
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swearingen Funeral Home
200 S Broadway St
Konawa, OK 74849
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1932 - 2019
Veronica Musser Obituary
Veronica Musser FORT WORTH -- Veronica Musser, 87, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment: Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitations: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Chapel with another visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Swearinger Funeral Home in Konawa, Okla. Veronica was born June 4, 1932 to Maron and Thelma Khoury in Konawa, Okla. She married Richard "Dick" Musser on May 13, 1968 and remained a lifelong resident of Tarrant County. She worked as a secretary for Air Products and retired after 14 years. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Mary Beth Williams; her partner, Elizabeth Khalil; son, Steven Musser and wife, Amanda; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019
