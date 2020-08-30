1/1
Veronica Ortiz Butler
1960 - 2020
Veronica Ortiz Butler ALEDO--Veronica Ortiz Butler, 60, took the hand of Jesus and walked through the gates of Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Veronica peacefully left us after a brief but inspiring battle against cancer at home with the comfort of her loving husband by her side. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Veronica's favorite charity, "Compassion International," would be very much appreciated. Veronica's wonderful and generous life began in Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1960. She was the daughter of Bill Ortiz and Delores Nunez. She grew up in Houston and was a graduate of Irvington Christian Academy. She graduated from LaTourneau University in 1998, with a Bachelor of Science degree. In her professional career she excelled in many positions with the U.S. Postal Service, including manager of Emergency Preparedness for the five-state area of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. She married J.D. Butler in 1995, and they moved to Aledo and shared a happy life together. After an early retirement in 2009, she enjoyed traveling with J.D. to numerous destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean and Europe. Veronica was a loved and cherished member of the Butler family and was the stepmother to Autumn Peterson and Lex Butler; and a godmother to Brook Butler, Axel Peterson and Sebastian Peterson. She generously shared her talents, hospitality, sincerity and compassion to all her family and friends. She was also the type of person to give comfort to strangers in time of need. Throughout her medical treatments she made friends with all the new patients and prayed for them in her daily prayers. Veronica was a devoted member of the United Pentecostal Church and practiced her unwavering faith at Life City Church in Weatherford, Texas. Pastor Tim Dunn, along with the entire church congregation, provided her with the comfort and support needed during her fight with cancer. Her walk with the Lord was a true blessing in her life, and her strong faith and religious commitment was an inspiration to those who knew her. Veronica will be missed by all; however, she leaves us with wonderful memories, and her love will remain in our hearts for years and years to come. We were truly blessed having her in our lives. SURVIVORS: Husband, J.D. Butler; stepdaughter, Autumn Peterson and husband, Stefan, and their children, Axel and Sebastian Peterson; stepson, Lex Butler and wife, Meg, and their child, Ila Butler; mother and father; sister, Sarah Ortiz and her children, Valery and Henry; brother, Timothy Ortiz and wife, Lee, and their children, Tim and Kristen.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
