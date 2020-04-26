|
Versie Henderson Burns SILVER SPRING, MD.--Versie H. Burns, 102, a longtime resident (1935-2014) of Fort Worth, Texas, passed into eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Versie was the daughter of the late Armstead and Minnie Henderson. Versie was the beloved wife of the late Walter D. Burns, and both were faithful members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist where Versie served for more than 63 years. Within their church community, Versie was called "Mother Burns," and she served as a deaconess for many years. Versie retired from the Fort Worth Independent School District in 1973 as a custodian at East Handley Elementary School. Blessed with the gift of more time and renewed health, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking/baking, quilting, traveling adventures, and volunteering. Her great sense of humor and welcoming smile were often the seeds to many of her lasting friendships. Versie was a good listener and confidante who found her strength and endurance in daily Bible messages, prayers, and positive living. When faced with health challenges, she relocated to Maryland, bringing with her so much love, and a renewed faith in God's grace and purpose for her longevity. She became a faithful member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C., where a memorial tribute will be given at a future date. Versie was also predeceased by her husband, Walter D. Burns; former husband and father of her children O.J. McCollums Sr.; brothers, Willis, Charlie, A.V., and Warren; sisters, Carrie Conrad, Viola Sneed, and Mable Hart; son, O.J. McCollums Jr.; grandchildren, Rickey and Sharon McCollums; and stepdaughters, Hilda B. Horton and Dorothy B. McCloud. Versie was blessed with the love of family and friends. SURVIVORS:She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Carrie M. and Joe L. Johnson Sr.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; as well as loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
