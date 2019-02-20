Vesta Bowers Walsh FORT WORTH -- Vesta Bowers Walsh, 87, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. Thursday with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Burial: Private at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Vesta was born on August 20, 1931 to Hollis Jackson Bowers and Mattie Karr Bowers in her grandparents (Karr) log cabin outside of Kirbyville, Texas. Vesta was raised by relatives in Baytown, Houston and West Monroe. She graduated from Ouachita Parrish High School and attended Lee College in Baytown. In 1952, while working at Prudential Life Insurance Headquarters in Houston, she met her future husband, Norman M. Walsh III, a USAF flight officer, on a blind date. They were married 6 months later on December 13, 1952. During the next 19 years as a military wife, she and her family moved 12 times, ending at Carswell AFB in 1965. Vesta was 1st runner-up as Mrs. Louisiana, Carswell OWC editor, OWC president, Red Cross Gray Lady, Mrs. Santa, Fort Worth Girl's Services League, Park Policy Board Member, Planning Council, Election Clerk, Panther Boys Club Swim Team volunteer, Fort Worth Library volunteer, St. Andrew School PTA president, room mother, cheerleader, organizer, coordinator, Cub Scout den mother, started a kindergarten for St Andrew School, and many more volunteer roles too numerous to mention. Vesta was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A devout Catholic, and Christian woman. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and a founding member of St Bartholomew Catholic Church in 1969. She loved her family and God deeply and sacrificed much for many. She is now with her Lord in Paradise. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 66 years, Lt. Col. Norman M. Walsh III (USAF ret.); Children, Norman M. Walsh IV(Erin), Karen Beranek (Steve), Randal Walsh (Juanita), Monica Walsh, Maureen Walsh Martin (Rodney), and Patrick Walsh; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Bowers; brothers, Allen Bowers and Johnny Bowers.



