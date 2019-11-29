|
Vicenta G. Zamarripa HASLET -- Vicenta G. Zamarripa, 88, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Viewing: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. MEMORIALS: In Vicenta's name to , North Central Texas, 2630 West Frwy., Suite 100, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Vicenta was born Jan. 22, 1931 in Fort Worth to Julia and Leopoldo Garcia. Vicenta attended Mount Carmel Academy, which is now All Saints Catholic School. She spent many years working with the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word at St. Joseph Hospital. She loved working with children and was invested to ensure they all had the opportunities to learn. She did this until her retirement with the Fort Worth I.S.D. as a bilingual teacher's aide. Throughout her life she was very devoted to her Catholic faith and family. Vicenta was preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings, Teresa, Beatrice, Fabriciano, Eulalio, Ernesto, Marcelino and Cecilia. SURVIVORS: Her spouse, Ricardo G. Zamarripa of Haslet, Texas; six children, Leticia Zamarripa, Cecilia Zamarripa (Rick Zoucha), Edward Zamarripa (Jo Ann), Louis R. Zamarripa, Alicia Lopez (Julio), Robert A. Zamarripa (Leslea); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2019