Vicki Elaine Parrish GRAND PRAIRIE--Vicki Elaine Parrish passed away at her home in Grand Prairie on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. Father Shawn Rainey will officiate. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington. Vicki was born Oct. 30, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Elvyn Ray Hill and Mary Magers Hill. When Mr. Hill was deployed to Korea, the rest of the family settled in Sherman, Texas. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1978 and went on to work as an orthodontic assistant in Dallas. She married Henry Parrish on Nov. 16, 1984, and they spent almost 37 years together. Her greatest joys were raising her three children and playing with her two granddaughters. Vicki was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Kyle Parrish, and her parents, Elvyn and Mary Hill. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Henry Parrish; children, Howard Parrish, Valerie Parrish, Cassandra Parrish; brother, Jeffrey Hill and wife, Amy; sister, Cynthia Slater and husband, Frank; stepmother, Joyce Hill; stepsister, Tanisha Waters and husband, Kevin; granddaughters, Natalie and Isabella; and many other members of an extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019