Vicki Garrard Davis FORT WORTH--Vicki Garrard Davis of Fort Worth, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and colleague to all who knew and loved her. Vicki was born Dec. 19, 1953, in Pampa, Texas, to T.J. "Jack" and Joanna Garrard. Vicki was a wonderful mother and grandmother, whose main concern was for her family. She attended First Baptist Hurst and was the Human Resource Manager for Bailey & Galyen for 19 years. Her hobbies included time with her grandkids, meals with friends, gardening and sitting by her pool. Vicki blessed every life she touched. SURVIVORS: Vicki is survived by her mother, Joanna Garrard of Bedford, Texas; her sister, Jackie Brown of Bedford, Texas; her daughters, Casey Mitchell of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Michelle Pearce of Mesquite, Texas; her grandchildren, Jordan Mitchell, Ashton Mitchell, Jacob Edwards, Shelby Mitchell, Harper Pearce, Reagan Pearce; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Garrard, and her sister, Sandra Garrard. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral home. A Celebration of Life Gathering: 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the home of Ryan and Casey Mitchell in North Richland Hills. Please contact family for more details. If you wish to share a memory or make a comment about Vicki's life, you can do this on www.bluebonnethills.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2020.