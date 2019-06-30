Home

Vicki Graves FORT WORTH--Vicki Graves passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Savanah Gristina's college education. SURVIVORS: She is survived by parents, Lucien and Mary Anne Gristina; sister, Shelley and Kim Moore of Delaware; brother, Michael and Rebecca Gristina of Saginaw; daughters, Sierra Duplantis and Savannah Gristina; and numerous other family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
