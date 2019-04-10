|
|
Vicki Joyce Humprhies ALVARADO--Vicki Joyce Humphries, 65, of Alvarado passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home, 200 E Patton St., Alavardo, Texas, 76009. Vicki was born June 11, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Doyle Tatum and Wanda Joyce McPhail Tatum. She was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. She retired from Roadway Trucking. Vicki was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Wendell. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory, son, Kenneth Humphries and wife, Karen, of Alvarado; sister, Tresa Bergin of Crowley; grandchildren, Amber, Aaron, Kenneth III, Zach, and Denver; great-grandchildren, Luke, Lily and Levi; a niece; and a nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019