Vicki Von Der Ahe ARLINGTON -- Vicki Von Der Ahe, 62, passed away peacefully, into Jesus' arms and surrounded by family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was our beloved Kiki and will be greatly missed by many. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Reception to follow. MEMORIALS: If you would like to honor Vicki's life please consider a donation to The Lupus Foundation of America. Vicki was very active both civically and socially. She was devoted and honored to be involved with many civic organizations, where she served as the President of the Ladies Auxillary and Co-Chairwoman of the Cinderella Ball both benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County. She was also a former president of the Parent's Club at The Oakridge School, where she volunteered for over 18 years. Vicki was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church and attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Arlington. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Barnoski, and brother, Bill Barnoski, along with her maternal and paternal grandparents. SURVIVORS: Vicki is survived by her husband of 41 years, Curtis Von Der Ahe, daughter, Elizabeth Autenreith with husband Jim Autenreith, and granddaughters, Avery, Ellis, and Laine, mother, Darla Barnoski, brothers, Joe and Gary Barnoski, and sister-in-law Jeanne Von Der Ahe.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019