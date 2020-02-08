|
Vickie Dale Walters ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Vickie Dale Walters (Jones Hungerford), 60, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home in Albuquerque, N.M., under the care of her son, after a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Vickie was born May 25, 1959, and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, where she devoted her singing talents to the Lord, frequently performing Christian music in local churches and in The Promise in Glen Rose. She was also an active volunteer in Burleson public schools. In 2001, she moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where through hard work and determination, she built a new life for herself and achieved success with a career in the medical insurance industry. A devoted wife, she took care of her husband, Troy, as he battled liver disease, and continued to schedule appointments for him and arrange for his care up to the end of her life. A lifelong lover of animals, Vickie supported animal shelters in Albuquerque through frequent donations and many animal adoptions. She was especially fond of Chihuahuas. SURVIVORS: Vickie is survived by her son, Dale Jones III and his partner, Scarlett Wright; brother, Jeter Fulbright Jr.; niece, Jennifer Fulbright; nephew, Jeter Fulbright III; and sister, Carolyn Narcy. Her beloved husband, Troy Walters, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020