Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Dale Walters


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Dale Walters Obituary
Vickie Dale Walters ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Vickie Dale Walters (Jones Hungerford), 60, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home in Albuquerque, N.M., under the care of her son, after a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Vickie was born May 25, 1959, and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, where she devoted her singing talents to the Lord, frequently performing Christian music in local churches and in The Promise in Glen Rose. She was also an active volunteer in Burleson public schools. In 2001, she moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where through hard work and determination, she built a new life for herself and achieved success with a career in the medical insurance industry. A devoted wife, she took care of her husband, Troy, as he battled liver disease, and continued to schedule appointments for him and arrange for his care up to the end of her life. A lifelong lover of animals, Vickie supported animal shelters in Albuquerque through frequent donations and many animal adoptions. She was especially fond of Chihuahuas. SURVIVORS: Vickie is survived by her son, Dale Jones III and his partner, Scarlett Wright; brother, Jeter Fulbright Jr.; niece, Jennifer Fulbright; nephew, Jeter Fulbright III; and sister, Carolyn Narcy. Her beloved husband, Troy Walters, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -