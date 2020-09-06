Vickie Dent

April 20, 1948 - August 23, 2020

Rockwall, Texas - Vickie Leigh Dent, 72, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2020. Vickie was born to LeRoy and Lucile Winter on April 20, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri. Vickie was married to the love of her life, Ron Dent, for 41 years. They met in Missouri, later moved to Nebraska, and then to Texas where they resided for almost 30 years. Vickie worked for Frisco Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad. She had many titles over the duration of her career prior to retirement. She had a deep love for quilting, travel, and the arts. She was a member at First United Methodist Church of Rockwall. She was an incredibly giving person and would do just about anything for anyone. She is survived by her children: Dr. Todd Dent and wife Kristi, and Ashlin Niemczyk and husband Chris; step-children: Amy Dent, and Andy Dent and wife Leslie; grandchildren: Jack, Carter, Davis, Parker, and Mitchell Dent, and Sloane and Parker Niemczyk; brother: Kirk Winter; and sister: Cachal Teagues. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Ron Dent; and her parents. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store