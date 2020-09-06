1/1
Vickie Dent
1948 - 2020
April 20, 1948 - August 23, 2020
Rockwall, Texas - Vickie Leigh Dent, 72, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2020. Vickie was born to LeRoy and Lucile Winter on April 20, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri. Vickie was married to the love of her life, Ron Dent, for 41 years. They met in Missouri, later moved to Nebraska, and then to Texas where they resided for almost 30 years. Vickie worked for Frisco Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad. She had many titles over the duration of her career prior to retirement. She had a deep love for quilting, travel, and the arts. She was a member at First United Methodist Church of Rockwall. She was an incredibly giving person and would do just about anything for anyone. She is survived by her children: Dr. Todd Dent and wife Kristi, and Ashlin Niemczyk and husband Chris; step-children: Amy Dent, and Andy Dent and wife Leslie; grandchildren: Jack, Carter, Davis, Parker, and Mitchell Dent, and Sloane and Parker Niemczyk; brother: Kirk Winter; and sister: Cachal Teagues. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Ron Dent; and her parents. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and held at a later date.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Vicki was one of my favorite cousins. She was fun to be with and such a good person. Wish we could have spent more time together. I will miss her.
Loren D Winter
Family
September 1, 2020
I worked with Vickie as a young clerk in Springfield, Mo for several years. She always looked out for me and treated me so well. Her lovely attitude and heart will be deeply missed. Lynn Propps White
Lynn Propps White
Friend
September 1, 2020
To all of Vicki's family, we share your sorrow. Erin remembers Vicki as a very sweet cousin. In the past several years she was one of his best Friends on Facebook. We will miss her too. Rest In Peace dear Vicki.
Erin and Nancy Winter
Family
August 31, 2020
Vickie was a wonderful lady. I first met her in 1967 in Springfield and have been a friend for over 50 years; as well as Ron who I worked with for many years. She will be missed by all who had the opportunity to have known her. Prayers for the family at this difficult time. RIP, Vickie.
John Grady
Friend
