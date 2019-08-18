|
Vickie Elaine Rigby FORT WORTH--Vickie Elaine Rigby finished her final race on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to remember, grieve and support each other at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a memorial service at 3 p.m. A secondary service will be held in Bakersfield, Calif., at a date to be determined. MEMORIALS: Charitable donations may be made in Vickie's name to Kern Wheelmen Bicycle Club of Bakersfield, Calif., Johnson County Iris and Daylily Society, or any . Vickie was born in Eureka, Calif., to Harry and Deanie Rigby, a blond-haired, blue-eyed firecracker that even at an early age sought adventure. She attended West High School in Bakersfield, Calif., and was Vickie Viking, the school mascot. She was a legal secretary for many attorneys in California and Texas, working lastly for Carter Hampton in Fort Worth, Texas. Vickie completed multiple marathons, was a competitive cyclist and runner, an avid hiker, and loved traveling. She embraced any outside adventure, but was also content to craft a quilt, dig in her flowerbeds, and especially nurture her irises. Vickie's adventure motto was always: "It'll be so much fun! Trust me. You'll like it." And we always did. SURVIVORS: Vickie leaves behind Steve Barter, her love and partner; her siblings, Cindy, Michael and his wife, Jackie, and Corene; many nieces and nephews, Tim Buffington and his children, Logan and Kaela, Lori Buffington, Kurt and Michelle Rigby and their children, Lauren and Bricen, Klint and Angi Rigby and their children, Zak and Bella, Shawn Rigby and her daughter, Ashtyn, and Chris Rigby and his son, Trent; Frank Lobre, a very special friend will also miss his buddy Vickie. Her dogs, Annie, Sydnee and Ryder, are going to miss her kindness and patience.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019