Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Corts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor LeRoy Corts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victor LeRoy Corts Obituary
Victor LeRoy Corts ARLINGTON -- Victor LeRoy Corts, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday June 9, 2019 after a long, courageous battle of (bile-duct) cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Fort Worth Stockyards, Lone Star Room E. Exchange Ave Fort Worth, Texas 76164. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donation can to be made to of America or Gary Sinise Foundation in his Memory. Victor was born in Detroit Michigan on Feb. 17, 1952. He married his beloved wife, Fran Corts in 1983. He attended Michigan State University in 1974 where he received his Bachelors of Science. In 1985 he received his Master of Business Administration at Monmouth. In 1999, he and his family moved to Texas where he was the VP of Operations at AmPharmCo. He is preceded in death by his father, William Corts; mother, Bebe Corts; younger brother, William Corts. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Fran Corts; daughter, Nicole Williams (Blake Williams); son, Billy Corts (Georgia Corts); 2 grandchildren, Isabella and Harrison Williams; sister, Janet Pokorny (Ron); nieces, Tracey, Leslie and Amanda.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.