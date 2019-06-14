Victor LeRoy Corts ARLINGTON -- Victor LeRoy Corts, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday June 9, 2019 after a long, courageous battle of (bile-duct) cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Fort Worth Stockyards, Lone Star Room E. Exchange Ave Fort Worth, Texas 76164. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donation can to be made to of America or Gary Sinise Foundation in his Memory. Victor was born in Detroit Michigan on Feb. 17, 1952. He married his beloved wife, Fran Corts in 1983. He attended Michigan State University in 1974 where he received his Bachelors of Science. In 1985 he received his Master of Business Administration at Monmouth. In 1999, he and his family moved to Texas where he was the VP of Operations at AmPharmCo. He is preceded in death by his father, William Corts; mother, Bebe Corts; younger brother, William Corts. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Fran Corts; daughter, Nicole Williams (Blake Williams); son, Billy Corts (Georgia Corts); 2 grandchildren, Isabella and Harrison Williams; sister, Janet Pokorny (Ron); nieces, Tracey, Leslie and Amanda.



