Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Victor Lynn Berry Obituary
Victor Lynn Berry BEDFORD -- Victor Lynn Berry, 71, passed away after a long battle with brain cancer. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home - Chapel Hurst, Texas 76053. Victor retired from Bell Helicopter after 38 years as an Engineer. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife, Carol; one sister, Linda Berry; three brothers, David, Dennis and Richard; two nephews, Alex and Benjamin; three nieces, Sophie, Maxine and Joyce; special close friends, Tom Parhum and Ranga Maddoli; and several cousins From Illinois and Virginia.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019
