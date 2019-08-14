|
Victor Paul Koester FORT WORTH--Victor Paul Koester, 95, loving husband and father, went to be with his Savior Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor's honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Victor was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Riesel, Texas, to Paul and Selma Koester. On March 10, 1951, he married Alice Ida Fleischhauer Koester. He and Alice lived together in the same home in Fort Worth from the time of their marriage until very shortly before they were called to their Heavenly home. They raised three sons and a daughter and led them to faith in Christ by word and example. In that faith, he was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 70 years. He honorably served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces on Okinawa. Victor showed an interest in aircraft early in life, and after discharge from the Army moved to Fort Worth, where he was employed in aircraft assembly his entire adult life, retiring from Bell Helicopter after 26 years. Victor found joy in nature, and, having grown up on a family farm, he took pride in his backyard garden and the bountiful harvest it provided for his family, with surplus to share with friends and neighbors. He loved being outdoors, and family vacations, camping and fishing trips were memorable times. He was a sports fan, following the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers closely. Victor was a man of great integrity who was always patient, tolerant and kind, extending unconditional love to everyone. He had no unkind words for anyone (except occasionally the sports player who dropped the perfect pass or flubbed the popup!) Victor was preceded in death by his wife who left this world only 19 days before him; his parents; and siblings, Lorenze Koester (Mildred), Lorena Koester Welch (Carl) and Melvin Koester. SURVIVORS: Children, Don (Susan), Sandra, Jerry (Sherry) and Glenn (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Jessica Richey, Rachel Orsak, Amy Koester, Paige Collier, Paul Koester, Jared Koester and Faith Koester; great-grandchildren, Danica Richey, Sloan Richey, Vivian Richey and Cash Koester; sister, Gladys Koester Guenat; sister-in-law, Jane Kuel Koester; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019